08:19 GMT +306 July 2018
    This picture taken on March 7, 2014 shows a man working beside a cargo ship in Qingdao port in Qingdao, east China's Shandong province

    US Imposes Latest Tariffs on Chinese Imports, Beijing Says 'Forced' to Retaliate

    © AFP 2018 / STR
    Asia & Pacific
    261

    Amid concerns of the international businesses and investors, US Tariffs on Chinese import goods took effect on Friday at 04:00 GMT.

    Beijing, in turn, said on Friday it was "forced to take necessary countermeasures," after Washington imposed tariffs on billions of dollars of Chinese goods.

    "China Promised not to fight the first shot, but in order to defend the core interests of the country and the inetersts of the people, we are forced to take necessary countermeasures,' China's Commerce Ministry was quoted by AFP in a statement.

    However, China's Commerce Ministry did not reportedly clearify what those countermeasures would entail, though the ministry had previously vowed to hit back with new border taxes on an equal amount of US goods. The chinese authorities emphasized they would inform the World Trade Organization of this situation and work together with other countries to defend free trade.

    "The United States violated the WTO rules and launched the largest trade war in economic history to date," China's Commerce Ministry's statement was quoted by AFP. "This type of tariff levying is typical trade bullying, and seriously jeopardises the security of the global industrial chain and value chain, hindering the pace of global economic recovery and triggering global market turmoil," the statement stressed.

    This file picture taken on April 5, 2018 shows a sign with a US flag outside a supermarket selling foreign goods in Qingdao, in China's eastern Shandong province
    © AFP 2018 / Qingdao
    'Harmful Stance': New US Tariffs Pose Threat to Global Trading System – Analysts
    US Tariffs on Chinese exports will aplly to engines, motors, construction and farming machinery, electrical trasportation and telecom equipment and various precision instruments. Counter measures by China will reportedly hit US agricultural commodities, vehicles and aquatic products. Soybean are the country's biggest import from the United States by value, Reuters reported.

    Morgan Stanley has reportedly estimated that world trade could be seriously affected as two-thirds of goods traded are linked to global supply chains.

    Meanwhile, Hong Kong shares slumped in the morning session on Friday as US Tariffs on Chinese imports took effect, marking the start of US President Donald Trump's trade war with China, AFP reported.

    According to Reuters, the Shanghai Composite index, which recently tumbled into correction territory, fell 0,3 percent in the morning trade.

    The US Chamber of Commerce said earlier this week that retaliation from China, Canada, Mexico and the European Union agains Donald Trump's tariffs was already affecting nearly $75 billion in US Exports, AFP reported.

    This photo taken on April 12, 2016 shows trucks transporting containers at a port in Qingdao, east China's Shandong province
    © AFP 2018 / STR
    New Trade Pact: What Answer do Asian Economies Have to Trump's Tariff War?
    In June, Trump said he asked the US Trade Representative to come up with $200 billion worth of Chinese goods that would face tariffs of 10 percent. Trump also warned that he would pursue tariffs on an additional $200 billion in Chinese products if China again retaliates against US duties.

    Trump said he made that decision after China announced retaliatory tariffs on $50 billion worth of US products on June 15. China's move came in response to Trump's announcement earlier the same day that the United States would impose 25 percent tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese technology.

    The situation in global trade has significantly escalated after Donald Trump introduced a 25-percent tariff on steel imports and a 10-percent tariff on aluminum imports in March. The tensions have further sharpened when he extended these duties to the European Union, Canada, and Mexico, which were temporarily exempted from the measures.

    The US moves prompted worldwide outrage. China, India, the European Union, Canada, Mexico, Norway and Russia have since initiated disputes within the WTO against the US restrictive measures.

    Tags:
    trade war, tariffs, China's Ministry of Commerce, United States, China
