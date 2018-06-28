US, S Korea Say UN Sanctions on Pyongyang to Be Kept Until Full Denuclearization

"The UN sanctions should be kept intact until there is full, irreversible denuclearization," the statement read.
These words echo previous claims of US President Donald Trump, who has recently decided to prolong sanctions introduced in the wake of North Korea's missile and nuclear tests, urging Pyongyang to destroy its nuclear arsenal. At the same time, he did not exclude the lifting of sanctions after North Korea's "full, verifiable and irreversible" denuclearization.
On June 12, Trump and Kim Jong-un met in Singapore, where they issued an agreement that requires Pyongyang to denuclearize in exchange for a freeze of the US-South Korean military drills and eventual sanctions relief.
