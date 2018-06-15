Beijing Promises Immediate Response if Trump's Tariffs Hurt China

Speaking at a press briefing on Friday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said that Beijing will promptly take steps to protect itself if US revised tariffs hurt its interests.
Earlier, China's state council, said it would reduce import tariffs on a range of consumer goods such as cosmetics, apparel and home appliances to strength its industries to upgrade and boost competitiveness.
READ MORE: US Plans to Set Tariffs on China Contradict Deal Reached in Washington — Beijing
Tensions between China and the United States had escalated in recent months as US President Donald Trump threatened to impose steep tariffs on Chinese exports to the United States. In its turn, Beijing promised to retaliate against US exports to China with a matching value.
All comments
Show new comments (0)