US Plans to Set Tariffs on China Contradict Deal Reached in Washington - Beijing

BEIJING (Sputnik) - The plans of US President Donald Trump's administration to impose a 25-percent tariff on technology goods imported from China fundamentally contradict a declaration adopted by the two sides in Washington earlier this month.

"We are surprised by the statement published by the White House, although we expected this to happen. It fundamentally contradicts a consensus recently reached by the two sides in Washington… We urge the US side to act in the spirit of the joint declaration," the statement read.

Earlier in the day, the White House issued a statement saying that the United States will impose a 25-percent tariff on $50 billion of goods imported from China, which contain "industrially significant technology." The final list of imports will be revealed by June 15, according to the statement. Also, by the end of June, Washington is expected to unveil the list of investment restrictions and export controls related to Chinese industrial technology.

The ministry's statement comes after the second round of trade talks between Beijing and Washington held on May 17-18. The two countries reached "a consensus on taking effective measures to substantially reduce the United States trade deficit in goods with China," according to a joint statement released by the White House on May 19.

On May 20, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the United States and China had both put tariffs on hold and agreed to a framework for a trade deal.