US, South Korea May Decide Joint Drills Future in July, Seoul Says

US President Donald Trump made the surprise announcement he would halt the Ulchi Freedom Guardian combined exercises, held every August, after this Tuesday’s nuclear talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
The US move to call off the drills was discussed in a Thursday phone call between US Secretary of Defense James Mattis and South Korea’s National Defense Minister Song Young-moo, the Pentagon said, adding Mattis assured his counterpart of their nations' "ironclad" alliance.
