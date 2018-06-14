S Korean President Vows to Consider Suspending War Games If Needed - Reports

There is a need for flexible change regarding a military stance if talks between the US and North Korea continue to progress positively, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said, according to a Blue House statement.

Moon said South Korea would carefully consider joint military drills with the United States and he asked his officials to cooperate with the United States on the issue, his office said in a statement.

"If North Korea sincerely carries out denuclearization steps and North Korea's dialogue with the South and the United States to resolve hostilities goes well, it will be necessary to flexibly change military pressure against the North to abide by the spirit of the Panmunjom Declaration," Moon stated.

Earlier in the day, the South Korean president chaired a National Security Council (NSC) plenary meeting.

"President Moon said that if North Korea sincerely engages in denuclearization, if sincere dialogue both between South and North Korea, North Korea and the United States continues to resolve hostilities in their relations, a flexible change in military pressure on North Korea will be needed in accordance with the spirit of mutual trust established in the Panmunjom Declaration, and we will carefully review the issue of the ROK-US joint drills," the press release read.

Moon earlier said that the US-North Korean high-level meeting would pave the wave for an "era of complete denuclearization" and peace in the region.

In a press conference after meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during their summit in Singapore on June 12, US President Donald Trump stated it was inappropriate to hold "war games" while trying to negotiate a deal.

Trump noted that canceling joint military exercises would both save money, and be appreciated by Kim.

