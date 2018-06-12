Russian Lawmakers: Moscow Ready to Assist in N Korea's Denuclearization

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia welcomes the summit between North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump, however, one round of negotiations is unlikely to lead to any significant results, Deputy Chair of the Russian lower house's Defense Committee Yuri Shvytkin told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The very meeting between Kim Jong Un and Trump, taking into account that the initial positions, which currently exist, are quite unfavorable for the holding of the meeting,… is welcomed. But at the same time I believe that today one round of talks, one summit will not yield any considerable results," Shvytkin said

Meanwhile, the first deputy head of the Russian upper house international committee, Vladimir Dzhabarov, told Sputnik on Tuesday that Moscow was ready to take part in the process of North Korea's nuclear disarmament and believes that the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

"Russia is ready to facilitate the peace settlement on the Korean Peninsula, the process of the denuclearization should be decided on within the group of six negotiators. Meanwhile, Pyongyang expects the security assurances from the international community, first of all, from the United States," Dzhabarov indicated.

The lawmaker also added that the first meeting between the leaders of North Korea and the United States was unlikely to produce any major decisions.