Russian Lawmakers: Moscow Ready to Assist in N Korea's Denuclearization

"The very meeting between Kim Jong Un and Trump, taking into account that the initial positions, which currently exist, are quite unfavorable for the holding of the meeting,… is welcomed. But at the same time I believe that today one round of talks, one summit will not yield any considerable results," Shvytkin said
"Russia is ready to facilitate the peace settlement on the Korean Peninsula, the process of the denuclearization should be decided on within the group of six negotiators. Meanwhile, Pyongyang expects the security assurances from the international community, first of all, from the United States," Dzhabarov indicated.
The lawmaker also added that the first meeting between the leaders of North Korea and the United States was unlikely to produce any major decisions.
