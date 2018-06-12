WATCH: Historic Trump-Kim Summit Begins in Singapore

US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un are holding their first ever meeting on Tuesday in the hope of finding a peaceful solution to the nuclear crisis on the Korean Peninsula.

The summit is scheduled to take place at the five-star Capella Hotel, situated on the resort island of Sentosa at 9 a.m. local time (1 a.m. GMT).

After both leaders arrived in Singapore on Sunday, diplomats from the two nations held a "substantive and detailed" meeting on Monday led by US Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim and North Korean vice foreign minister Choi Sun Hee, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.

For a flight to Singapore, Kim chose a Boeing 747 aircraft provided by the Chinese flagship carrier Air China, instead of the national Air Koryo. The North Korean leader moved through the streets of Singapore in the black Mercedes Benz, swarmed by bodyguards.

The key objective for the US will be to successfully negotiate the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. Washington has already laid out the key principles it considers important: a complete, verifiable and irreversible termination of the DPRK's nuclear program.

Among other things that Trump could bring up during the summit are regional security concerns regarding North Korea and Japan, as well as the situation regarding human rights in the country.