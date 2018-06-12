Register
04:58 GMT +312 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump impersonators, Howard X, left, and Dennis Alan, second left, pose for photographs during their visit to the Merlion Park, a popular tourist destination in Singapore, on Friday, June 8, 2018

    World Follows Every Step of Historic Trump-Kim Summit: Twitter Goes Crazy

    © AP Photo / Wong Maye-E
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    The historic Trump-Kim Summit kicked off on Tuesday in one of Singapore's most luxurious venues: Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island. The whole world seems to be following every step of the first-ever meeting between incumbent leaders from North Korea and the United States. The question is: is Trump's alleged deal on denuclearization possible?

    US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have started their historic talks with a one-on-one meeting, accompanied only by their translators. Ahead of the summit in Singapore, Trump reportedly emphasized that this very moment would be crucial for striking a deal with Kim on denuclearization and establishing a firm peace on the Korean peninsula.

    U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un before their bilateral meeting at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018.
    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    Kim Jong-un, Donald Trump Hold Historic Summit in Singapore
    On Monday, a day before the historic event, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that as many as 5,000 media professionals would be covering the summit.

    The Trump-Kim summit was made possible after a significant thaw in tensions on the Korean peninsula earlier this year.

    US former professional basketball player Dennis Rodman, who has formed a close relationship with Kim since his visit to North Korea in 2013, was spotted at the international airport by Fox News late Monday local time.

    The Ex-NBA star player said in a Twitter post that he would give whatever support is needed to his friends Trump and Kim. He expressed hope that the summit will be a historic success.

    As the meeting was being discussed in earnest in late May, Trump suddenly decided to cancel the summit, citing harsh comments from North Korean officials.

    READ MORE: Facts About the Kim-Trump Summit

    However, Kim continued to pursue his first opportunity to meet the US president by reiterating his commitment to denuclearization through a surprising second meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

    Shortly ahead of the summit some performers decided to "accelerate" the possible positive outcome of the Trump-Kim summit and were spotted by local reporters walking around in the streets of Singapore, disguised as the US and North Korean leaders.

    READ MORE: 'Mr. Kim!' DPRK Leader Loudly Celebrated on Night Out in Singapore

    Before historic negotiations aiming to bring complete denuclearization and firm peace to the Korean Peninsula, US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un have shaken hands with each other for the first time.

    Donald Trump said on Tuesday in his first comments alongside Kim Jong-un that their summit will bring a "tremendous success."

    Meanwhile, The Economist has compared the historic meeting between the two leaders with the USSR-US summit in Reykjavik.

    According to the UK-based media outlet. Ronald Reagan took a strong line against the Soviet Union during his term. However, in 1985 he met his Soviet counterpart, Mikhail Gorbachev, for the first time and a year later they met in the capital city of Iceland to discuss global arms control.

     

    Related:

    Historic Trump-Kim Summit Begins in Singapore
    Trump, Abe Agree to 'Consult Closely' After Singapore Summit
    South Korean, US Presidents Hold Phone Talks Ahead of Trump-Kim Summit – Reports
    Trump, Kim to Start Summit With One-on-One Meeting - White House
    Singaporean, North Korean Top Diplomats Hold Meeting Ahead of Trump-Kim Summit
    Tags:
    reaction, Trump-Kim Summit, Donald Trump, Kim Jong-un, Singapore
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    FIFA World Cup 2018 Fan Fest Launch in Moscow
    FIFA World Cup 2018 Fan Fest Launches in Moscow
    G1
    G1
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse