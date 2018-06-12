Trump-Kim Summit Becoming Step Toward Firm Peace in Region - Tokyo

"We hope that this historic meeting will become a significant step toward the building of peace and stability in North East Asia. We intend to promote [this process]," Suga said.
The Japanese official also expressed his hope that the summit in Singapore would contribute to resolving the problems surrounding the North Korean missile and nuclear programs and would permit progress on the issue of North Korea's abductions of the Japanese citizens.
The discussions between the two delegations are expected to touch upon the issues relating to the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, the guarantees of peace and normalization of the US-North Korean relations.
Last week, Trump expressed his hope for the improvement of relations with Pyongyang following the summit and did not rule out the signing of a peace treaty between the two countries. At the same time Trump has stressed ealier that Washington would not accept Pyongyang's refusal to denuclearize.
