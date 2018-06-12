Register
12 June 2018
    El líder norcoreano Kim Jong-un y el presidente de EEUU, Donald Trump

    Trump-Kim Summit Becoming Step Toward Firm Peace in Region - Tokyo

    Asia & Pacific
    TOKYO (Sputnik) - The Japanese government hopes that the ongoing summit between North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump in Singapore will become a big step toward the establishment of peace and stability in North East Asia, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Tuesday.

    "We hope that this historic meeting will become a significant step toward the building of peace and stability in North East Asia. We intend to promote [this process]," Suga said.

    The Japanese official also expressed his hope that the summit in Singapore would contribute to resolving the problems surrounding the North Korean missile and nuclear programs and would permit progress on the issue of North Korea's abductions of the Japanese citizens.

    U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un before their bilateral meeting at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018.
    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    Kim Jong-un, Donald Trump Hold Historic Summit in Singapore
    The summit between Kim and Trump is currently being held in Singapore. The meeting is taking place in the Capella hotel located on the separate island of Sentosa.

    The discussions between the two delegations are expected to touch upon the issues relating to the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, the guarantees of peace and normalization of the US-North Korean relations.

    Last week, Trump expressed his hope for the improvement of relations with Pyongyang following the summit and did not rule out the signing of a peace treaty between the two countries. At the same time Trump has stressed ealier that Washington would not accept Pyongyang's refusal to denuclearize.

