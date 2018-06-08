Register
08 June 2018
    Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump impersonators, Howard X, left, and Dennis Alan, second left, pose for photographs during their visit to the Merlion Park, a popular tourist destination in Singapore, on Friday, June 8, 2018

    Singapore Cops Question Kim Jong-un Impersonator's Political Views – Reports

    © AP Photo / Wong Maye-E
    Asia & Pacific
    Singapore’s authorities reportedly questioned a comedian and Kim Jong-un impersonator shortly after his arrival to the city, which is expected to host a summit between the leaders of the United States and North Korea.

    An Australian comedian known for his impersonations of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was briefly detained by police in Singapore and questioned about his political views, according to Reuters.

    The impersonator, who only identified himself as Howard X, said he was stopped by police officers at the Changi Airport and detained for about two hours.

    "[They] asked me what my political views were and if I have been involved with protests in other countries," the impersonator said.

    FILE - In this May 11, 2018, file photo, a news vendor counts her money near a stack of newspapers with a photo of U.S. President Donald Trump, right, and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un on its front page in Singapore.
    © AP Photo / Wong Maye-E
    Most Americans Support Trump-Kim Summit, Doubt N Korea Will Scrap Nukes - Poll
    He also added that the cops told him to keep away from Sentosa Island and the Shangri-La Hotel – two areas that the authorities have designated as special event areas for the upcoming summit.

    "They said, 'It’s the Trump-Kim summit, you’ve come at a very sensitive time,'" Howard X explained.

    READ MORE: Kim Jong Un: Commitment to Denuclearize Peninsula Unchanged

    Earlier, White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirmed that the summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un would take place in Singapore at 9:00 a.m. local time (13:00 GMT) on June 12.

    The US president also mentioned that he might invite Kim to the United States if the summit proves successful.

