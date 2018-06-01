Register
01:07 GMT +301 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meet in Pyongyang

    Kim Jong Un: Commitment to Denuclearize Peninsula Unchanged

    © Sputnik / Valeriy Sharifulin
    World
    Get short URL
    231

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un announced Thursday that Pyongyang's determination to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula has not changed since agreeing to a summit with US President Donald Trump, the nation's state media reported.

    Kim made the remarks during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, North Korean state outlet KCNA reports. Moscow and Pyongyang will hold a bilateral summit during the 2018 calendar year. 

    Lavrov arrived in Pyongyang roughly 15 hours ago following an invitation from North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho. 

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guides the launch of a Hwasong-12 missile in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on September 16, 2017
    © REUTERS / KCNA
    Trump: Denuclearization of North Korea Would Cover Its Missiles

    The North Korean leader said the country's will for denuclearization is "unchanged, consistent and fixed," and that he hopes it, as well as developing a relationship with the United States, can be arranged "stage by stage," KCNA added. 

    Lavrov commended Kim's commitment and the country's decision to warm relations with South Korea and the United States, saying the Korean Peninsula is entering a "phase of stability." Russia hopes the potential Washington-Pyongyang summit is a success, Yonhap reported, citing KCNA. 

    Speaking aboard Air Force One, the US president's designated travel aircraft, the same day, a White House aide told reporters that Trump is expecting North Korean General Kim Yong Chol, a high-ranking official in North Korea's ruling Workers Party, to visit the White House on Friday and deliver a letter from Kim. 

    Trump and Kim will potentially meet in Singapore on June 12. Trump agreed in principle to the summit in March, backed out weeks later, then agreed to consider it again within hours.

    On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo hosted a dinner with North Korean officials in New York City. The former CIA director called it a "Good working dinner." In remarks Thursday, he noted that US and North Korean teams are at work in Singapore preparing for the possible summit, and said, "We think that working together, the people of the United States and North Korea can create a future defined by friendship and collaboration, not by mistrust and fear and threats."   

    Related:

    'Dude, That's the Wrong Kim': Twitter Explodes as Trump Meets Kardashian
    US Decides to Defer Sanctions Against DPRK as Trump-Kim Summit Back On - Reports
    Ms. West Goes to Washington: Kim Kardashian Talks Prison Reform at White House
    Trump Pulls the Plug on Kim and Possible North Korea Summit
    Despite Threats, Trump Unlikely to Miss Opportunity to Meet Kim – Academic
    Tags:
    denuclearization, Kim Jong-un, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), Pyongyang, New York
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Shine Bright Like a Diamond: A Tribute to Legendary Blondes
    Shine Bright Like a Diamond: Tribute to Legendary Blondes
    Blame it on the Ambien
    Blame it on the Ambien
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse