Dismantaling of N Korea's Punggye-ri Nuclear Test Site Completed

The officials noted that the North had never cooperated in the nuclear development field with neither Iran nor Syria. At the same time, according to the official, North Korea will put efforts to build a nuclear-free world.

"We have have never cooperated with these countries on this issue," he said when asked whether there was cooperation with Iran and Syria.

Earlier in the week, a number of foreign journalists from the United States, the United Kingdom, Russia, and China arrived in North Korean Wonsan to cover the dismantling of the Punggye-ri site.