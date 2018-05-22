Register
20:39 GMT +322 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The USS Milius (DDG69) guided-missile destroyer arrives to join the Forward Deployed Naval Force (FDNS) at the U.S. naval base in Yokosuka, Japan May 22, 2018

    US Deploys Advanced Warship to Japan With Kim-Trump Talks Looming

    © REUTERS / Issei Kato
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    203

    The state-of-the-art US guided missile destroyer Milius is touted as part of the US Navy's first line of defense in East Asia to contain a possible missile strike by North Korea.

    The USS Milius has arrived at Yokosuka Naval Base in Japan to "support security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region by bringing enhanced missile defense capabilities," according to a statement by the US Navy.

    One of the most advanced warships of the US Navy, the Milius is thought to be part of the US's first line of defense against a potential ballistic missile attack by North Korea.

    READ MORE: Moon, Trump Discuss Pyongyang’s Threat to Cancel US-North Korea Summit

    The vehicle's deployment comes ahead of high-level talks in Singapore between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un scheduled for June 12.

    On May 16, North Korean First Deputy Foreign Minister Kim Kye-gwan made it clear that Pyongyang would reconsider its upcoming meeting with President Trump over provocative statements by US high-ranking officials, most notably John Bolton, who proposed a scheme of "abandoning nuclear weapons first, compensating afterwards" in the talks with North Korea.

    READ MORE: White House 'Still Hopeful' Meeting Between Trump, Kim to Take Place

    Earlier, North Korea canceled ministerial-level talks with Seoul in a move that was followed by Kim Kye-gwan's announcement that Pyongyang might cancel the Trump-Kim summit if Washington continued its hostile anti-Pyongyang policy.

    In this image released by the White House, then-CIA director Mike Pompeo shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang, North Korea, during a 2018 East weekend trip.
    © AP Photo / White House
    Pompeo Vows to Discuss Release of US Detainees in DPRK Ahead of Trump-Kim Summit
    The summit was put at risk on May 11 when the United States and South Korea launched a two-week annual air combat regional exercise codenamed "Max Thunder," which was seen by Pyongyang as a threat to its security.

    Fresh frictions in US and South Korean diplomatic relations with Pyongyang emerged just weeks after a historic meeting between the leaders of North and South Korea on April 27, when Kim Jong-un and Moon Jae-in signed the Declaration for Peace, Prosperity, and Unification on the Korean Peninsula.

    The document stipulates the two Koreas sticking to a nuclear-free peninsula and efforts to formally wrap up the Korean War.

    Related:

    ‘Disingenuous’: US Practices Nuke Strikes on North Korea While Talking of Peace
    Indian Minister in Pyongyang Amid Threats by North Korea to Disengage With US
    Expert Explains Why North Korea-US Summit to Take Place in Singapore
    Tags:
    missile attack, deployment, destroyer, warship, security, USS Milius, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Colorful Magic: Carnival of Cultures in Berlin
    Colorful Magic: Carnival of Cultures in Berlin
    Fear Factor: Iranian Edition
    Fear Factor: Iranian Edition
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse