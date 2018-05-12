White House: 'Full Day' of Trump-Kim Meetings to Be Scheduled

"We plan for a full day of meetings on the 12th with some time reserved to carry over if necessary," Sanders said. "Certainly the best outcome would be an agreement for complete and total denuclearization."
Sanders said Trump is going into the meeting with Kim with "eyes wide open," meaning that he has not made any predictions about what course the talks might take.
The press secretary said South Korean officials would not be present at the June summit. But she noted that as preparations for the Trump-Kim summit continue, South Korean President Moon Jae-in will visit the White House on May 22.
On Thursday, Trump announced via Twitter that he would be meeting with Kim in Singapore on June 12. White House deputy spokesman Raj Shah told reporters the Asian island state was selected for its security and neutrality.
Trump has repeatedly said that if the meeting with Kim does not take the right course, he may walk out or cancel the summit.
