White House: 'Full Day' of Trump-Kim Meetings to Be Scheduled

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The White House plans to schedule a full day of meetings between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on June 12 with a possible extension if needed, Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a briefing on Friday.

"We plan for a full day of meetings on the 12th with some time reserved to carry over if necessary," Sanders said. "Certainly the best outcome would be an agreement for complete and total denuclearization."

Sanders said Trump is going into the meeting with Kim with "eyes wide open," meaning that he has not made any predictions about what course the talks might take.

She added that the process involving the United States and North Korea has moved in the right direction. Sanders cited the recent release of three American detainees as an example of the progress made so far.

The press secretary said South Korean officials would not be present at the June summit. But she noted that as preparations for the Trump-Kim summit continue, South Korean President Moon Jae-in will visit the White House on May 22.

On Thursday, Trump announced via Twitter that he would be meeting with Kim in Singapore on June 12. White House deputy spokesman Raj Shah told reporters the Asian island state was selected for its security and neutrality.

Trump has repeatedly said that if the meeting with Kim does not take the right course, he may walk out or cancel the summit.