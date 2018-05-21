Register
    Pedestrians walk past a stock indicator showing share prices of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (top-C) and other overseas stock markets in Tokyo on May 11, 2018

    Japan Set to Avoid Q2 Recession Amid April Boost in Exports

    © AFP 2018 / Kazuhiro NOGI
    Asia & Pacific
    110

    Japanese exports are gaining momentum amidst a solid demand for manufactured goods overseas, whilst concerns over possible disruptions in international trade are driving near-term demand for Japanese cars and factory machinery.

    Kristian Rouz — The Japanese economy is likely to make a quick recovery for last quarter's negative growth in the current quarter due to its solid foreign trade figures last month. Japan's rising exports in cars and semiconductor factory equipment are meeting a solid demand overseas, suggesting a sustained trend for the rest of the year.

    The Bank of Japan
    © Wikipedia / Fg2
    Bank of Japan Weighs Policy Response as Economy Faces Recession Again
    According to Japanese government figures, the nation's exports rose 7.8 percent year-on-year in April, which is slightly below the multi-year average of 8.1 percent but is still a solid indicator of the strength of Japan's economy. In the previous month, the nation's exports posted only a 2.1-percent increase, contributing to the overall contraction of the Japanese GDP's growth rate in Q1.

    The volumes of Japan's foreign trade — a separate measure, which takes into account the changes in the national currency's FX rate — Japanese exports increased by 4.6 percent last month, compared to a meager 1.8-percent gain in March.

    "Overseas economies are in a growth phase, so Japan's exports will continue to do well," Hiroshi Miyazaki of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities said. "The US government may turn its attention to Japan's trade surplus, but there are steps Japan can take, especially given the close defense relationship between the two countries."

    READ MORE: Japan Ready to Retaliate Against US Import Tariffs — Reports

    In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, second from left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping, second from right, meet on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, Saturday, July 8, 2017.
    © AP Photo / Ma Zhancheng/Xinhua via AP
    China and Japan Make Breakthrough in Cooperation Amid Trade War With the US
    The Japanese trade surplus with the US alone has increased as well, not least due to the mounting concerns over the still-possible trade war with mainland China. According to the Japanese Finance Ministry, Tokyo's surplus with the US amounted at $5.5 billion, a 4.7-percent increase year-on-year.

    The mainstays of Japan's exports to the US were motor vehicles and construction machinery.

    This comes despite the Japanese government had informed the World Trade Organization (WTO) that it would impose tariffs on $448 million worth of American goods in yearly trade volumes — in response to the Trump administration's tariffs on Japanese steel and aluminum products.

    These measures will come into effect unless Tokyo can negotiate exemptions from the US tariffs, which is still a possibility. 

    READ MORE: China Sends Clear Message to Bellicose US by Warming Ties With Japan

    Japan's exports have increased not least due to its national currency, the yen's, weak FX rate, currently at some 111 yen per $1.

    Chinese national flag (C) and a Japanese national flag (L) (File)
    © AFP 2018 / STR
    China, Japan to Launch System Preventing Sea, Air Incidents Amid Territorial Disputes
    Exports of Japanese cars alone increased by an annual 15.3 percent last month, whilst exports of chip-making equipment — of which the US is one of the world's biggest consumers — rose 18.2 percent from a year ago.

    Additionally, Japan's exports to mainland China gained 10.9 percent, with some analysts having noted Tokyo's love-hate relationship with Beijing as being in the "love again" phase — at least for now. Some say if a trade war between the US and China becomes a reality — as the two nations have still failed to negotiate a $200-billion reduction in the US trade deficit — Japan could become a major trans-shipping destination.

    This means some Chinese goods could go to the US through Japan, and vice versa, thus avoiding the prohibitive tariffs, which could be imposed by both sides.

    US President Donald Trump has urged Japan to purchase more American goods, including military equipment, high-tech machinery, and other goods, as well as American cars. This could be a feasible bargaining chip for the US in case Japan seeks exemptions from US industrial metals tariffs.

    For the time being, Japan is still dealing with the looming US tariffs despite the close political ties between Washington and Tokyo.

    READ MORE: China, Japan, S Korea Ministers Warn Against Protectionism in Int'l Trade

    Pedestrians pass infront of US and Japan flags on the Eisenhower Executive Office Building next to the White House on April 27, 2015 in Washington, DC
    © AFP 2018 / MANDEL NGAN
    Japan, US Advance Trade Talks, Weigh Bilateral Deals, TPP
    In April Japan's total surplus in foreign trade increased by 30.9 percent year-on-year, to $5.62 billion, compared to earlier market expectations of $3.95 billion. Meanwhile, Japan's imports rose 5.9 percent year-on-year due to the recent gains in international oil prices, and a higher demand for power-generating equipment in Japan's domestic market.

    These developments suggest Japan will likely rebind in the current quarter from the contraction in Q1, whilst the nation's economic growth remains on a sustainable path despite the mounting trade woes. 

