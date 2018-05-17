Japan Ready to Retaliate Against US Import Tariffs – Reports

The NHK channel said the Japanese government considered $409 million in duties to offset tariffs imposed on it last March by the Trump administration. The list of goods was not publicized.
Earlier, Japan and China reached several milestone agreements in financial cooperation during the visit of the Japanese PM to China. The two countries have agreed to resume talks on implementing a foreign currency swap agreement and announced a set of measures ensuring the strengthening of mutual trade and financial ties.
