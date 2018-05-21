Register
    S-400 Triumph air defense system

    Almaz-Antey to Display New Military and Civilian Equipment in Astana

    © RIA Novosti . Artem Jitenev
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - On May 23-26, 2018, the Almaz-Antey Air and Space Defense Corporation will display equipment and production potential at KADEX-2018, the 5th International Exhibition of Weapons Systems and Military Equipment in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, according to its press release.

    The joint Almaz-Antey exhibition will include the company's five subsidiaries: the Izhevsk Electromechanical Plant Kupol, the Ulyanovsk Mechanical Plant, the Nizhny Novgorod Research and Development Institute of Radio Technology, and the Russian Institute of Radio Navigation and Time Measurement.

    The company will unveil models of its S-400 Triumph, S-300VM Antey-2500 and S-300PMU2 Favourite long-range surface-to-air missile systems, as well as Buk and Thor medium-range SAMs, and it will also show videos and media presentations on the subject.

    The company will also show the 55ZH6ME radar system, the 55ZH6UME and Nebo-SVU mobile on-duty radar unit, the 1L121E mobile radar unit, the small-size 1L122-1E and the 1L125E mobile radar models.

    Almaz-Antey will focus on goods and services for the Central Asian region, its Deputy General Director for Foreign Economic Operations Vyacheslav Dzirkaln noted.

    During the exhibition, delegation members will hold talks with representatives of ministries and agencies, official delegations from countries and prospective customers. The sales discussions will include the delivery of components, the provision of certification, repair, maintenance, modernization and scrapping services, as well as efforts to train foreign experts in these fields.

    "We are expecting foreign customers to show great interest in surface-to-air missile systems, ground-based systems and our civilian and dual-purpose equipment whose exceptional specifications guarantee their impressive export potential," Dzirkaln noted.

    The Almaz-Antey Air and Space Defense Corporation ranks among the largest integrated associations of the Russian defense industry and employs about 130,000 people. The corporation has been ranked 11th in the Defense News 100 survey of major global defense contractors for the past three years, at a similar level with Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, General Dynamics, Northrop Grumman, BAE Systems, Thales, EADS, and IAI. Its equipment has been purchased by over 50 countries. 

