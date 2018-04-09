Russia's Almaz-Antey Corp. to Show Cutting-Edge Military Equipment in India

Naval and Internal Homeland Security Systems Exhibition Defexpo India 2018, scheduled for April 11-14, 2018, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu State. Almaz-Antey will show its science, technological and production capabilities in developing, manufacturing, maintaining, repairing, upgrading and scrapping military equipment.

Ten of the corporation’s subsidiaries will show their weaponry.

The 150 square meter pavilion will feature the range of weapons that are popular in the Asia Pacific Region, including mockups and models of the following hard-hitting inventory:

ground-based and naval surface-to-air missile systems, such as the S-400 Triumf, the S-300VM Antey-2500, the Tor-M2E, the Tor-M2K, the

Tor-M2KM, the Buk-M2E, the Osa-AKM1, the Reef-M, the Shtil-1 and the Tunguska-M1 combined missile/artillery systems;

missiles used by Club-S and Club-N integrated missile systems;



radar systems for controlling air space.

Corporate experts will focus on equipment overhauls, including a project to convert Osa-AKM SAM microcircuits to their more sophisticated Osa-AKM1 units, and to upgrade Tunguska to Tunguska-M1.

“Our involvement in this event aims to boost the company’s prestige as a reliable supplier of exclusive weaponry and expand the range of potential clients in Southeast Asia,” Vyacheslav Dzirkaln, Deputy Director General for Foreign Economic Activity at Almaz-Antey, said.

Corporate officials are to meet and hold talks with representatives of state and commercial agencies from India and other countries taking part in the exhibition, and with other clients interested in acquiring military and civilian systems and know-how, including in components, services for the certification, maintenance, repair, modernization and scrapping of air defense systems and to train their own experts in these areas, he added.

The Almaz-Antey Air and Space Defense Corporation, a major integrated association in the Russian defense industry, employs about 130,000 people and has delivered military equipment to over 50 countries.