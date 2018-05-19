Register
    Japan, PIF States Urge N Korea to Denuclearize Peninsula Within UNSC Resolutions

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Japan and the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) member states, including Australia and New Zealand, on Saturday urged North Korea to immediately take actions on denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions.

    The statement was made in their joint declaration, adopted following the two-day Eighth Pacific Islands Leaders Meeting (PALM8), which took place in Japan.

    "The Leaders strongly called on North Korea to immediately take concrete actions in accordance with UNSC resolutions. The Leaders expressed their commitment to exerting continued pressure on North Korea, including by fully implementing and enforcing the UNSC resolutions," the declaration said, as quoted by the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

    READ MORE: North Korean Leader Chairs Panel to Reshuffle Military — Reports

    The participants have also expressed their concerns over North Korean tactics to evade UN Security Council sanctions against Pyongyang.

    "The Leaders expressed deep concerns about North Korea’s sanctions evading tactics including ‘ship-to-ship transfers’ and emphasized the need to accelerate their own efforts in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions, including by deregistering North Korean trading or fishing vessels currently flagged on their shipping registers," it continued.

    Moreover, meeting’s participants stressed the importance to dismantle all weapons of mass destruction, including chemical and biological weapons, as well as ballistic missiles and related facilities of North Korea.

    READ MORE: North Korea Won't Hold Talks With South Unless 'Issues Resolved' — Reports

    Pyongyang declared itself a nuclear power in 2005, and four years later withdrew from the six-party talks on North Korea's denuclearization. The country began carrying out numerous nuclear and ballistic missile tests, which led to a series of sanctions targeting Pyongyang's strategic exports and imports and money transfers imposed by the UN Security Council and a number of individual states. Pyongyang conducted its last nuclear test in September 2017.

    The tensions on the Korean Peninsula started to thaw at the beginning of 2018. On April 27, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held a historic summit in the truce village of Panmunjom and signed a joint declaration, agreeing to take measures to support international efforts aimed at denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. On May 12, North Korean media reported Pyongyang would dismantle facilities at its only known Punggye-ri nuclear test site sometime between May 23 and May 25.

    The Pacific Islands Forum is the regional major political and economic policy organization, comprising Australia, the Cook Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, French Polynesia, Kiribati, Nauru, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Niue, Palau, Papua New Guinea, the Marshall Islands, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, and Vanuatu.

    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse