North Korean Leader Chairs Panel to Reshuffle Military – Reports

TOKYO (Sputnik) - North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un presided over an enlarged meeting of the central military commission for the first time in two years, local media reported Friday.

The key military body announced a reshuffle of the army’s top brass as part of the "overall work for defending the country," the KCNA state news agency reported.

The agency said the rare gathering was attended by commanding officers of military services and senior officials of the armed forces. Both the commission and the armed forces were shaken up.

Recently, Kim Jong-un announced the decommissioning of the Punggye-ri nuclear test site during the summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in late April. The South Korean government welcomed earlier Pyongyang’s plans to dismantle its nuclear test site.

Last week however, Pyongyang announced that the recently launched by Seoul and Washington annual two-week Max Thunder air drills was a violation of the Panmunjom agreement and cancelled the inter-Korean negotiations which were scheduled for Wednesday.

The chairman of the North Korean Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country stated later that North Korea wouldn't hold talks with the South until a number of issues were resolved.