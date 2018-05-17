North Korea Won't Hold Talks With South Unless "Issues Resolved" - Reports

Сhairman of North Korea's Committee for the Peaceful Reunification Ri Son Gwon condemned the joint US-South Korea drills and criticized South Korea's parliament for holding negotiations with "human scumbags," without specifying who they were.
During the historic summit in April in the truce village of Panmunjom, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un signed a joint declaration, agreeing to take measures to support international efforts aimed at denuclearization of the Korean peninsula and proceed with the reunion programs for the separated Korean families.
