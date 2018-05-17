North Korea Won't Hold Talks With South Unless "Issues Resolved" - Reports

According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), North Korea won't hold talks with the South until a number of issues are resolved.

Сhairman of North Korea's Committee for the Peaceful Reunification Ri Son Gwon condemned the joint US-South Korea drills and criticized South Korea's parliament for holding negotiations with "human scumbags," without specifying who they were.

Last week, Seoul and Washington launched their annual two-week Max Thunder air drills. Pyongyang said that the exercise was a violation of the Panmunjom agreement and canceled the inter-Korean negotiations which were scheduled for Wednesday. The day before, Seoul expressed its regret over Pyongyang’s decision.

During the historic summit in April in the truce village of Panmunjom, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un signed a joint declaration, agreeing to take measures to support international efforts aimed at denuclearization of the Korean peninsula and proceed with the reunion programs for the separated Korean families.