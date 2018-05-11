White House Reveals Reasons Singapore Chosen for Kim-Trump Summit

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Singapore was selected as the site for the historic meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un for reasons of security and neutrality, White House Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah told reporters aboard Air Force One.

"Singapore has a relationship with both the United States and North Korea," Shah said on Thursday when asked to explin why the location was selected. "They can be ensured — to ensure both the President’s security and Kim Jong-un’s security, as well as provide neutrality."

Earlier in the day, Trump announced via Twitter that he would be meeting with Kim in Singapore on June 12.

The highly anticipated meeting between Kim Jong Un and myself will take place in Singapore on June 12th. We will both try to make it a very special moment for World Peace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 10 мая 2018 г.

© AP Photo / Andrew Harnik South Korean President to Visit White House May 22 to Talk Trump-Kim Summit

Shah pointed out that the first meeting between the leaders of China and Taiwan took place in Singapore some years ago.

The details of the meeting, the White House spokesperson added, including the duration, still needed to be worked out.

Shah also warned that while the meeting has been agreed to, it could be halted for any number of reasons especially in light of North Korea’s past actions.

On Wednesday, Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said they are planning for a one day meeting between Trump and Kim with an opportunity to extend it if there is more to discuss.