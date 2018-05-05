Register
16:58 GMT +305 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    A North Korean flag behind the barbed wire of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZS) in the Joint Security Area near Panmunjom on the border between North and South Korea

    S Korean Police Prevent Launch of Balloons With Agitation Against Kim - Reports

    © AFP 2018 / SAUL LOEB
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    110

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - South Korean police prevented the launch of balloons by a group of activists, who intended to throw campaign leaflets to the territory of North Korea, the Yonhap news agency reported Saturday.

    According to the Yonhap news agency, the incident occurred in the town of Paju near the border with North Korea. About 300 police officers surrounded a small truck carrying 5,000 leaflets, balloons and gas cylinders, and prevented the activists from carrying out their plans.

    The media specified that despite the government's call to refrain from any agitation, North Korean defector-activists were going to launch balloons with propaganda materials against the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

    On Friday, South Korean authorities strictly called on the activists to immediately stop sending anti-Pyongyang leaflets to North Korea.

    Clock
    CC0 / Pixabay
    North, South Korea Solve Time Issue
    Only a short time ago, leaflet campaigns were one of the causes of tension between Seoul and Pyongyang, however, during the meeting between the leaders of two countries, both sides agreed on the more peaceful approach. Last week North and South Korea have dismantled huge loudspeakers used to blast propaganda across their border.

    READ MORE: S Korea's Moon Handed Plan for Peninsula's Joint Development to Kim — Reports

    All those signs of normalization of relations between South and North Korea are following the historic summit on April 27, when South Korean President Moon Jae-in and the North Korean leader signed a joint declaration agreeing to take measures to support international efforts aimed at denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula and proceeding with reunion programs for separated Korean families.

    Related:

    Seoul to Start Removing Propaganda Loudspeakers From Korean Border Tuesday
    South Korean Experts Reveal Secret of Kim Jong-un's Shoes
    Kim Jong-un: DPRK Firmly Stands for Denuclearization of Korean Peninsula
    Over 70% of S Koreans Believe in Possibility of North's Denuclearization - Poll
    Tags:
    propaganda, Moon Jae-in, Kim Jong-un, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Stripping Down in the Arctic: 2018 'Khibiny-Bikini' Festival
    Stripping Down in the Arctic: 2018 'Khibiny-Bikini' Festival
    NBC What You’ve Done?!
    NBC What You’ve Done?!
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse