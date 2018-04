TOKYO (Sputnik) — South Korea will start removing loudspeakers used for propaganda along the border with North Korea on Tuesday, the South Korean Defense Ministry said in a statement Monday.

"From May 1, as part of measures envisaged by the Panmunjom declaration… our armed forces will start dismantling the loudspeakers, installed along the military demarcation line for broadcasting to the North," the statement read as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

The statement comes three days after a historic inter-Korean summit, which took place at the truce village of Panmunjom.

During the meeting, the leaders of the two Koreas signed a joint declaration, agreeing to cease hostile activities against each other, including broadcasting through loudspeakers.