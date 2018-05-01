S Korea's Moon Handed Plan for Peninsula's Joint Development to Kim - Reports

The flash drive contains a media presentation on the possible development of the Korean Peninsula through joint efforts of the North and the South, according to the media.
The new economic plan sets denuclearization of North Korea as a precondition for its implementation.
READ MORE: South Korean President Convinces DPRK Leader to Meet Trump at DMZ — Reports
Little is yet known about the plan, but one of its parts is devoted to power stations, which might imply South Korean proposals for energy projects in the North.
On Friday, a summit between Kim and Moon was held in the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone that separates the South and the North. During the meeting, Kim and Moon signed a joint declaration, agreeing to take measures to support international efforts aimed at denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and proceed with reunion programs for the separated Korean families.
Another landmark summit between Kim and US President Donald Trump is set to take place in late May or early June.
