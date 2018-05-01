McDonalds in Pyongyang: N Korea Reportedly Seeks US Investment

Following the historic summit between the leaders of North and South Korea, Seoul claims that Pyongyang now exhibits an appetite for investments from the United States.

Following the successful conclusion of the inter-Korean summit, which was held at the “truce village” of Panmunjom in the DMZ, South Korean officials reveal that their Northern counterparts appear willing to welcome foreign investment, the Daily Express reports.

According to Chung In-moon, Special Advisor to South Korean President Moon Jae-in, the ongoing improvement in relations between the West and North Korea may led to McDonald’s fast food restaurants popping up in Pyongyang, and that even a North Korean Trump Tower might be a distinct possibility in the future.

"They want American investment coming to North Korea. They welcome American sponsors and multilateral consortiums coming into North Korea,” he said.

Meanwhile, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has agreed to hold a meeting with US President Donald Trump, CNN reports, citing its source.

The summit will likely be held in the demilitarized zone which separates North and South Koreas, at the same venue where Kim Jong-un and Moon Jae-in met earlier in April.

On April 27, the leaders of North and South Korea held a historic summit, signing a joint declaration and agreeing to take measures to support international efforts aimed at the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and proceed with reunion programs for separated Korean families. The same day, Trump said that he would hold a meeting with the North Korean leader in "the coming weeks."

On April 20, Kim said that his country would stop nuclear tests and launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles as well as shut down a nuclear test site. Trump has welcomed the announcement, calling it "big progress."