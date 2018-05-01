Register
08:46 GMT +301 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attend a welcoming ceremony in the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea, April 27, 2018.

    South Korea-DPRK Diplomatic Progress May Diminish US Pull in Northeast Asia

    © REUTERS / Korea Summit Press Pool/Pool
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is seeking peace and stability with South Korea and the effect of the new confidence-building measures he has negotiated with Seoul will reduce US influence in northeast Asia, analysts told Sputnik.

    On Friday, Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in held a historic summit in Panmunjom and signed a Declaration for Peace, Prosperity and Unification on the Korean Peninsula. The document commits the two countries to take measures to support efforts aimed at denuclearizing the Korean peninsula as well as end the Korean War and reunite separated Korean families, among other issues.

    NORTH KOREAN LEADER ACHIEVED KEY GOAL IN TALKS WITH MOON

    President Donald Trump, left, in Dallas and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci, Wong Maye-E, File
    'Cautious Optimism': Academic Explains What to Expect From Future US-North Korea Summit
    Far from making unilateral concessions to South Korea’s president at their summit meeting last Friday, Kim achieved one of his most important strategic goals at their meeting, University of Pittsburgh Professor of International Relations Michael Brenner said.

    "Kim is emotionally stable and smarter than [US President Donald] Trump," Brenner said. "I suspect that he has been following a script and playing a role to accomplish what he's always been after: recognition of his regime's legitimacy and protection from American military action."

    As part of the denuclearization process, "The US will have to remove its TNWs [tactical nuclear weapons] from South Korea — guaranteeing the objective," Brenner explained.

    US FACES PROSPECT OF REDUCED INFLUENCE IN JAPAN-KOREA REGION

    North Korea achieving its strategic goals of legitimizing the regime and removing the threat of US military intervention would significantly reduce Washington’s leverage in the region, Brenner observed.

    "In the longer term, stability in Northeast Asia means a diminished role for the United States. Then we will have to openly acknowledge that we are hanging around solely to contain the People’s Republic of China," he said.

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves during a military parade on Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea to celebrate the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung, the country's late founder and grandfather of current ruler Kim Jong Un.
    © AP Photo / Wong Maye-E
    'Not Going to Happen': Expert Makes Forecast for North Korea's Denuclearization
    Russia and Japan would both welcome a reduction of nuclear tensions and in the number of nuclear weapons in the region and would therefore likely quietly support the denuclearization process, Brenner pointed out.

    "Russia and Japan are peripheral players. [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, I suspect, just wants the crisis to end and stability to reign, he has no other aims or interests. His ego doesn't require a prominent place on the stage," he said.

    Japan was more sensitive about the intangibles involved in negotiating a successful, lasting agreement with Pyongyang, Brenner noted.

    "Still, if an enduring agreement can be reached, they will have to live with the presence of a few dormant nuclear weapons hidden somewhere in North Korea," Brenner said.

    US, NORTH KOREA STILL HAVE TO AGREE ON WHAT DENUCLEARIZATION MEANS

    Independent Institute Center for Peace and Freedom Director Ivan Eland cautioned that Washington and Pyongyang still had to negotiate agreement on the definition of what denuclearization of the Korean peninsula would mean to both of them.

    "The United States and North Korea first need agree what denuclearization means. To the United States, it means getting rid of North Korean missiles and nuclear weapons. To the North Koreans it means decoupling South Korea from the US nuclear umbrella and the withdrawal of US forces from that nation," Eland said.

    President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Trump's private Mar-a-Lago club, Wednesday, April 18, 2018, in Palm Beach, Fla.
    © AP Photo / Martinez Monsivais
    Trump Says Looking at Singapore, DMZ for Meeting With North Korea’s Kim
    Verification of North Korea’s denuclearization could be achieved in a variety of ways, Eland pointed out.

    It could be done "by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors, national technical means, and good old fashioned espionage," he said.

    Following the success of Moon’s talks with Kim, North and South Korea now had the opportunity to make much more progress in their bilateral negotiations, Eland advised.

    The two nations "could take confidence building measures — such as formally ending the Korean War, restoring some South Koran industries in North Korea — to increase trust in order to forge a wider denuclearization on the peninsula," Eland said.

    Referring to the summit between Kim and Moon, President Trump tweeted that "good things are happening, but only time will tell!"

    Related:

    Japan, US See Inter-Korean Summit as Step Toward Peace in North-East Asia - Abe
    North Korea's Kim Ready to Lay Out Map for Denuclearization - Pompeo
    North Korean Leader Promised Not to Use Force, Close Nuclear Test Site - Seoul
    North Korea Media Break Silence on Kim-Moon Summit
    Australia, Canada to Monitor North Korea Oil Transfers from Japan Base – Reports
    Tags:
    denuclearization, Kim Jong-un, United States, South Korea, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Uruguayan Clockkeeper of Montevideo's Cathedral
    Disappearing Jobs From Around the Globe
    Tantrum
    Tantrum
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse