Dominican Republic Establishes Relations With China, Severs Ties With Taiwan

Dominican Republic has signed an agreement with the People's Republic of China, establishing diplomatic relations with the country and severed ties with Taiwan.

"The People's Republic of China and the Dominican Republic, in keeping with the interests and desire of the two peoples, have decided to recognize each other and establish diplomatic relations at the ambassadorial level effective from the date of signature of this communique," a joint communique on the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries obtained by Sputnik reads.

Later, Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi said at a news briefing that China and the Dominican Republic have signed an agreement to establish diplomatic relations.

Beijing considers de facto independent Taiwan as a breakaway province. Many countries do not recognize Taiwan as a sovereign nation and officially stick to the "One China" policy.

In 2016, Chinese diplomats formally suspended contacts with Taiwanese officials after Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen refused to support the idea of a unified China.