North Korea's Kim Called For End to History Of Confrontation - Moon's spokesman

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un called to end the history of confrontation on the Korean Peninsula, according to spokesman of South Korea's President Moon Jae-In.

North Korea’s leader suggested holding regular summits during a meeting with South’s President Moon Jae-in, a presidential spokesman told reporters.

Speaking at a briefing after the first round of talks ended in the border village of Panmunjom, Im Jong-seok quoted Kim as saying, “Let us meet more often. Let us build a better world.”

During the meeting, Moon offered, among other things, to link the railroads of the two countries, the spokesman said.

The two leaders also exchanged invitations to each other's capital citiesm Im Jong-seok said, telling that Moon Jae-In expressed his interest in visiting North Korea's holy mountain Paektu.