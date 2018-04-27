Register
07:22 GMT +327 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    South Korean President Moon Jae-in's convoy arrives for the inter-Korean summit at the truce village of Panmunjom, in this still frame taken from video, South Korea April 27, 2018.

    Korean Leaders Part Ways for Lunch Break After First Part of Historic Summit

    © REUTERS/ ost Broadcaster via Reuters TV
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    130

    GOYANG (Sputnik) - North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un went back across the border for a lunch break after more than an hour-long talks with South’s Moon Jae-in on his soil.

    Friday's historic summit will continue into the afternoon after the North’s delegation returns to the southern side of the border.

    Kim Jong Un departed in a black limo surrounded by a dozen of security guards who jogged along to the other side of the military demarcation line.

    According to the summit schedule, the lunch break will separate the two parts of the meeting.

    In this image taken from video provided by Korea Broadcasting System (KBS) Friday, April 27, 2018, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in walk together as Kim crossed the border into South Korea for their historic face-to-face talks, in Panmunjom.
    © AP Photo / Korea Broadcasting System
    Kim, Moon Meet at DMZ for Historic Summit Between North and South Korea (VIDEO)
    During the summit, South Korea President Moon Jae-in on Friday called on North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un to produce an agreement during their meeting south of the border.

    "If we have a sincere dialogue we will be able to make a big present to our nation and people around the world who want peace," Moon said at the summit.

    North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un said talks with his South Korean counterpartgave his delegation a sense of turning over a new leaf in history.

    "We arrived here with a sense that a new history was beginning leading to peace and prosperity," Kim said during the televised part of the meeting south of the common border.

    The US issued a statement welcoming the historical talks, saying it could offer a chance for peace and prosperity for the entire peninsula.

    “We are hopeful that talks will achieve progress toward a future of peace and prosperity for the entire Korean Peninsula,” the White House said.

    The summit talks is the third such event since the end of the 1950-1953 Korean War.

    Related:

    Trump Transmits Report to Congress on Countering North Korea
    North Korea's Nuclear Test Site Collapsed, Needs to be Monitored – Chinese Study
    Inter-Korean Summit Could Help South Korea Have Voice in Future Peace Talks
    Washington Fears North, South Korea Talks Will Show ‘The Problem Is the US’
    North Korea’s Nuclear Test Site Remains 'Fully Operational’, US Watchdog Claims
    Dialogue With N Korea Possible After S Korea, US Summits With Pyongyang - Abe
    Tags:
    summit, talks, Moon Jae-in, Kim Jong-un, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), Korean Peninsula, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Haunting Chernobyl: Day of Remembrance of Nuclear Catastrophe
    Seeds of Friendship
    Seeds of Friendship
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse