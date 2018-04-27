North, South Korean Leaders Talked Tete-a-Tete During Walk in Panmunjom

GOYANG (Sputnik) - North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in were able to talk tete-a-tete during a stroll in Panmunjom, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the inter-Korean summit press center.

The summit continued after the North Korean delegation led by Kim returned to the southern part of Panmunjom for talks with South Korea's Moon.

The summit is the third such encounter since the end of the 1950-1953 Korean War. It is being held on the southern side of the demilitarized zone but President Moon briefly stepped over onto the northern soil when the two met on Friday morning.

This meeting comes after a thaw in relations that took place on the Korean Peninsula leading up to the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, in which North Korea agreed to participate in the games and join its southern neighbor as a unified Korea.

The meeting between Kim and Moon comes ahead of another anticipated meeting set to take place between US President Donald Trump and Kim later this spring.