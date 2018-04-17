Register
18:11 GMT +317 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian girl. (File)

    Girl Books Parents for Conniving With Her Rapists for 'Out of Court Settlement'

    © AFP 2018 / MONEY SHARMA
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The girl, whose name is not disclosed as per India’s legal norms for sexual victims, reportedly told the police that she was raped by two men in 2017 who were arrested by the police but later got in touch with her parents and lured them with money to convince the girl to withdraw her complaint.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — An 18-year girl in India has pressed charges against her parents for allegedly trying to arrive at a compromise with her rapists in exchange for money.  

    Women's organizations working for gender parity and women's safety say the incidence of the girl reporting against her parents for being lenient towards her perpetrators is a big encouragement for other victims.

    READ MORE: Indian Couple Imprisoned for Life for Trafficking Minors Into Flesh Trade

    "I think this is the first case in India where the daughter is speaking against the parents and seeking punishment for the accused rather than standing with the family for a possible compromise. This sends a strong signal to those who think legal system can be managed with their money and muscle power," Asha Singh Sikarwar, women's rights activist and member of a district-level women protection committee in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh told Sputnik.

    (File) Indian students shout slogans during a protest against the latest incidents of rape in New Delhi, India, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015
    © AP Photo / Tsering Topgyal
    Mob Justice: Two Rape Accused Lynched by Angry Mob in India's North East (VIDEO)
    According to the Times of India, the girl was kidnapped, raped and dumped at an isolated location in 2017. She lodged a complaint with the police and got the two accused arrested. But one of them managed to contact her parents and offered them money to convince the girl into withdrawing the case.

    "One of them (accused), out on interim bail, approached the girl's parents and offered them Rs 20 lakh (approximately $30,000) if they could convince their daughter to change her statement and withdraw the case. Since they come from a very humble background, they readily agreed," English daily Times of India reported.

    "I completely refused taking back the case, but my parents didn't back out either. They kept trying to convince me and I stuck to my stand. The next morning they thrashed me and blackmailed me, saying that they were poor and needed that money," the girl said in her complaint to the police according to the Times of India.

    The Delhi police have arrested the plaintiff's mother while the father is absconding, according to news reports.

    Meanwhile, support is pouring in from across the country for the courage and tenacity of the plaintiff and victim who wants her parents to be punished for aiding the accused.

    There are also questions being raised against the judiciary.

    READ MORE: India’s Rape Culture Strikes Again: 100 Year Old Dies in Incident

    The incident has come to the forefront at a time when protests are raging across the country against recent cases of rape and murder, including that of an eight-year-old girl. The rape of the minor in the northern states of Jammu and Kashmir and from Uttar Pradesh brought together thousands of people to the heart of national capital Delhi over the weekend protesting against the allegedly offhanded approach of the administration. The more recent cases of rapes from other parts of India, including the western state of Gujarat, have added fuel to fire.

    Related:

    India’s Supreme Court Allows 13-year-old Rape Survivor Late-Term Abortion
    'Porn is Passe': Gang Rape Video Trade Surges in India
    Selfie With Rape Victim Creates Controversy in India
    People Rally in India After Convict in Fatal Gang Rape Case Released
    Tags:
    bail, assault, parents, pressure, rape, settlement, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Возложение цветов к статуям лидеров КНДР Ким Ир Сена и Ким Чен Ира в Пхеньяне
    'Day of Sun': North Korea Celebrates Anniversary of Founder's Birth
    Made in USA
    Made in USSR
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse