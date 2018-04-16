Taliban Turns Down Afghan President’s Offer to Take Part in Elections – Reports

The Taliban* slammed the upcoming elections, saying that only those who are approved by the United States could gain power in the country, while also claiming that people have been "cheated" at the previous vote, according to the TOLO broadcaster.
The radical group also urged the Afghan nation to boycott the elections and noted that the country is "occupied" by foreign forces.
The upcoming elections in Afghanistan are slated for October, while the registration of candidates started on April 14.
Afghanistan has long been suffering from political, social and security instability due to the activity of the Taliban and the Daesh* terrorist groups. To address this issue, the international community has hosted a number of conferences to attempt to achieve peace in the war-ravaged country.
*Taliban and Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) are terrorist groups banned in Russia
