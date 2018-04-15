At Least 11 Pro-Gov't Paramilitaries Killed by Taliban in Afghanistan – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 11 pro-government paramilitaries were killed during an attack of Taliban militants on a checkpoint in the northern Afghan province of Sar-e Pol, local media reported Sunday, citing an official.

During a counterattack, three militants including a commander were eliminated, and another four wounded, Zabihullah Ahmani, spokesman for the provincial governor, said as quoted by the 1TV broadcaster.

Earlier in the day, at least four police officers were killed during another attack by Taliban* in the eastern Afghan province of Ghazni.

Afghanistan is in a state of political and social turmoil, with government forces fighting the continuing Taliban insurgency, while other extremist groups, such as Daesh*, have also expanded their activities both in the country and in the neighboring states.

*Daesh (aka the Islamic State/ISIL/IS/ISIS) and Taliban are terrorist organizations outlawed in Russia