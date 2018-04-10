Freaky Moment: WATCH Little Boy Being Sucked Into Treadmill in China Gym

For all of their benefits, some fitness enhancing machines on the gym floor can be dangerous and get you in real trouble if not handled with care.

The Daily Mail has published a horrifying video of a young boy being sucked into the back of a running treadmill in a gym in China.

In the video, the boy is playing with an exercise ball. The next moment he is seen struggling to break free from the pull of the running machine, while still sitting on the ball.

The woman on the treadmill somehow failed to take notice of what was happening right behind her back.

Just as the little boy’s arms started to disappear underneath the treadmill, a bystander dashed over and pulled him out of the back of the running machine.

In an April 2016 Apple Music commercial singer Taylor Swift gets so distracted while listening to “Jumpman” by the rapper Drake that she falls off a treadmill and lands face down on the floor.

