Register
00:03 GMT +328 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Afghan Air Force A-29

    WATCH: Afghan Air Force Destroys Taliban Compound With Laser-Guided Bomb

    © U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander W. Riedel
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 12

    An Afghan Air Force A-29 Super Tucano recently dropped a laser-guided bomb on a Taliban compound in western Afghanistan, a first for the Afghani aerial force, which had previously never dropped a comparable precision-guided munition.

    "The drop resulted in a direct hit along the route of a major Afghan National Army clearing operation," according to a March 27 statement from NATO's Resolute Support Headquarters.

    The A-29 pilot deployed the laser-guided bomb "because of the target's close proximity to civilians," the NATO statement noted.

    US Air Force Brigadier General Lance Bunch, director of future operations, told reporters in December that the US and NATO was looking to grow the Afghan Air Force three times larger than its current size by 2023.

    UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter of the Saudi-led Arab coalition. (File)
    © AP Photo/ SSGT Sean M. Worrell/DOD
    Pentagon Looking to Triple Size of Afghan Air Force by 2025

    The AAF "is conducting significantly more air operations in direct support of the ANDSF [Afghan National Defense and Security Forces] on the battlefield, to the tune of 599 more sorties this year than they did the year before."

    Earlier this year, Afghan attack pilots completed live-fire training for deploying Paveway GBU-58 laser-guided bombs.

    Related:

    To a Tee: Russia to Fulfill MiG-29 Delivery Contract to Egypt on Schedule
    US OK’s Sending A-29 Combat Aircraft to Nigeria to Fight Terror Groups
    Up Close and Personal: Footage of a MiG-29 Dogfight (VIDEO)
    A Bird-Like Aircraft: Archive Footage of the First Mig-29 Flight
    Bundeswehr Overwhelmed by Missions From Africa to Afghanistan – Retired Officer
    Tags:
    Resolute Support, US Air Force, Afghan Air Forces, NATO
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Antarctica: Penguins Really Dig it
    Antarctica: Penguins Really Dig It
    European Diplomacy
    Great European Diplomacy
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse