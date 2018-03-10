Clinton Smells Danger and Lack of Professionals in Trump-Kim Meeting

While the international community has welcomed Donald Trump’s positive answer to Kim Jong-un’s invitation for direct talks, hoping that it could pave the way for a peaceful settlement to the North Korean issue, former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has revealed Washington’s key weakness.

In an interview with Dutch tabloid Algemeen Dagblad, Hillary Clinton said that the Trump administration "was not recognizing the danger” in discussing denuclearization with North Korea and underscored a lack of experienced diplomats capable of handling the talks.

"If you want to talk to Kim Jong-un about his nuclear weapons you need experienced diplomats. These are people familiar with the dossiers and who know the North Koreans and their language," she told the media outlet.

Trump’s presidential rival proceeded to say that the US Department of State was “being eroded” and that there was a lack of experienced diplomats on the North Korea issue.

"You cannot have diplomacy without diplomats," she said, adding that the “danger was not being recognized by the Trump government."

Earlier this week, the US President Donald Trump accepted Kim Jong-un’s invitation to meet in person by May. The move came after Kim told South Korean National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong that he was committed to denuclearization and would refrain from future nuclear weapons' tests, and was ready to meet his American counterpart.