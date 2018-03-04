Seoul Plans to Send Special Envoys to DPRK - Reports

According to the Yonhap news agency Suh and Chung will be officially announced as delegates for the talks with Pyongyang later on Sunday by the South Korean presidential office.
The delegation will reportedly visit North Korea next week in order to deliver a message of Moon for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Tensions on the Korean Peninsula escalated in 2017 after North Korea conducted several ballistic missile launches and a nuclear test in violation of UN resolutions.
The situation significantly de-escalated before the Winter Olympics that were held in South Korea’s Pyeongchang with North Korean athletes having been allowed to perform in the games.
The opening ceremony on February 9 was attended by North Korean head of state Kim Yong Nam as well as Kim Jong Un's younger sister Kim Yo Jong, who delivered an invitation to Moon to visit Pyongyang for a third inter-Korean summit.
