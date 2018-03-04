Seoul Plans to Send Special Envoys to DPRK - Reports

South Korean President Moon Jae-in wants to send National Intelligence Service (NIS) chief Suh Hoon and head of the National Security Office (NSO) Chung Eui-yong as delegates to North Korea for taking part in bilateral talks, local media reported on Sunday.

According to the Yonhap news agency Suh and Chung will be officially announced as delegates for the talks with Pyongyang later on Sunday by the South Korean presidential office.

The delegation will reportedly visit North Korea next week in order to deliver a message of Moon for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Suh is known for organization of two inter-Korean summits in 2000 and in 2007 while Chung played a key role in maintaining close coordination with US President Donald Trump's National Security Adviser Herbert Raymond McMaster.

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula escalated in 2017 after North Korea conducted several ballistic missile launches and a nuclear test in violation of UN resolutions.

The situation significantly de-escalated before the Winter Olympics that were held in South Korea’s Pyeongchang with North Korean athletes having been allowed to perform in the games.

The opening ceremony on February 9 was attended by North Korean head of state Kim Yong Nam as well as Kim Jong Un's younger sister Kim Yo Jong, who delivered an invitation to Moon to visit Pyongyang for a third inter-Korean summit.