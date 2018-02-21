Register
13:11 GMT +321 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    South Korean President Moon Jae-in talks with President of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly of North Korea Kim Young Nam and Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, during their meeting at the Presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, February 10, 2018

    Seoul Views Inter-Korean Talks as Way to Pyeongchang Denuclearization - Ministry

    © REUTERS/ Yonhap
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Seoul is viewing the inter-Korean talks as a key to the solution of the North Korean nuclear problem, South Korean Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

    "We will push to enter into full-fledged dialogue while maintaining inter-Korean and U.S.-North Korea talks as major pillars… We will seek consensus from the international community on the need to create a virtuous cycle, in that improving inter-Korean relations could translate into finding a solution to the North's nuclear problem," the ministry was quoted as saying by the Yonhap news agency.

    North Korean soldiers (C) take photos towards a South Korean soldier (L) and a US soldier (R) standing before the military demarcation line (lower C) seperating North and South Korea within the Joint Security Area (JSA) at Panmunjom on July 27, 2014
    © AFP 2018/ Ed Jones
    State Department: US Ready to Hold Talks With North Korea
    In January, Seoul and Pyongyang resumed bilateral talks after North Korean leader Kin Jong-Un ordered to restore a hotline prior to Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

    The two sides agreed that the national teams would march together under a "unification flag" at the opening ceremony.

    Despite initial plans of the North to also send performers to the Olympics, Pyongyang canceled their participation in late January, citing the South Korean media, which, according to the North, was undermining the sincere efforts undertaken by the DPRK in connection with the Olympics.

    READ MORE: 'If N Korea Does Another ICBM Test, It Would Be a Red Line for US' — Professor

    The thaw on the Korean Peninsula followed a year of escalating tensions caused by the Pyongyang's missile and nuclear tests carried out in violation of the UN Security Council's resolutions.

    In this Wednesday, January 6, 2016, file photo, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying speaks during a briefing at the Chinese Foreign Ministry in Beijing, China.
    © AP Photo/ Ng Han Guan
    China Responds to Reports of Alleged Oil Transfer to N Korea Amid New UN Sanctions
    Following the tests, the UN Security Council introduced several rounds of sanctions, with the latest unanimously adopted last December. The sanctions limited North Korea's oil dealings to 4 billion barrels per year and made oil product exporters working with the country to report on their deliveries to the UN Security Council.

    Pyongyang rejects the new sanctions, saying that the country's nuclear weapons were a self-defensive deterrence against nuclear threats and blackmail of the US.

    Related:

    Japan Warns Not to Be Bewitched by N Korean Charm as US Contemplates Talks
    IFRC Releases $323,782 From Emergency Fund to Help Fight Influenza in N Korea
    N Korean 'First Sister' Returns Home After Sensational Appearance at Olympics
    Tags:
    South Korean Foreign Ministry, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    In Heels We Trust: 'Miss Russia' Beauty Pageant Casting
    In Heels We Trust: 'Miss Russia' Beauty Pageant Casting
    Stormy Weather
    Stormy Weather
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok