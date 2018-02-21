Seoul Views Inter-Korean Talks as Way to Pyeongchang Denuclearization - Ministry

"We will push to enter into full-fledged dialogue while maintaining inter-Korean and U.S.-North Korea talks as major pillars… We will seek consensus from the international community on the need to create a virtuous cycle, in that improving inter-Korean relations could translate into finding a solution to the North's nuclear problem," the ministry was quoted as saying by the Yonhap news agency.
The two sides agreed that the national teams would march together under a "unification flag" at the opening ceremony.
Despite initial plans of the North to also send performers to the Olympics, Pyongyang canceled their participation in late January, citing the South Korean media, which, according to the North, was undermining the sincere efforts undertaken by the DPRK in connection with the Olympics.
The thaw on the Korean Peninsula followed a year of escalating tensions caused by the Pyongyang's missile and nuclear tests carried out in violation of the UN Security Council's resolutions.
Pyongyang rejects the new sanctions, saying that the country's nuclear weapons were a self-defensive deterrence against nuclear threats and blackmail of the US.
