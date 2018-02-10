Register
09:39 GMT +310 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    South Korean President Moon Jae-in smiles during Reuters interview in Seoul.

    South Korea President Has Rare Meeting With North Leader’s Sister

    © REUTERS/ KIM HONG-JI
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 10

    TOKYO (Sputnik) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in met on Saturday with the younger sister of the North’s leader who came to the South with an Olympic delegation, local media said.

    Moon Jae-in asked Kim Yo Jong if she had had hard time "due to cold weather," to which she replied it had been "okay because you… were kind enough to care," the Yonhap news agency reported, quoting pool reports.

    The 22-member delegation led by the North’s ceremonial head of state Kim Yong Nam landed at Incheon International Airport on Friday and is expected to depart Sunday. Kim’s sister is the first member of the ruling family to cross into the South.

    Volunteers walk beside the Olympic rings at the Alpensia resort for the upcoming 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, January 23, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Fabrizio Bensch
    North Korean Athletes Take Selfies With Counterparts From South at Olympics (PHOTO)
    Leader of the delegation Kim Yong Nam have had a time to meet with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the Winter Olympics.

    UN spokesman Farhan Haq said that during the brief exchange with DPRK's president the UN Secretary-General underscored hopes that dialogue will lead to a denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

    On Friday, South Korean President Moon Jae-in declared the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s Pyeongchang open. The athletes of South and North Korea marched together under the "unification flag," carried by South Korean bobsledder Won Yun-jong and North Korean ice hockey player Hwang Chung Gum at the Opening Ceremony. Meanwhile, South Korean Ambassador to Russia Woo Yoon-keun said that the Olympic Games will contribute to easing tensions both on the Korean Peninsula, and in the world.

    Related:

    WATCH N Korea Stages Military Parade on Eve of Olympics' Opening in S Korea
    Black Smoke Seen Near S Korean Olympic Park as Fire Breaks Out (PHOTOS)
    South Korean Police Officer Forced Porn on Inferiors - Reports
    S Korean Restaurants Ignore Request to Stop Serving Dog Meat During Olympics
    Tags:
    Kim Yo Jong, Kim Yong-nam, Kim Jong-un, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (February 2-9)
    This Week in Pictures (February 2-9)
    Shuteye Shutdown
    Shuteye Shutdown
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok