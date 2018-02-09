South, North Korean Athletes March Together at Olympic Opening Ceremony (VIDEO)

At the Opening Ceremony, the athletes of South and North Korea marched together under the "unification flag." The athletes who marched together as Korea were the last ones to enter the Olympic Stadium, as spectators enthusiastically welcomed them with applause and cheers. The flag was carried by South Korean bobsledder Won Yun-jong and North Korean ice hockey player Hwang Chung Gum.

The unified Korea team have arrived to @PyeongChang2018! An historic moment for Bobsleigher, Won Yun-jong and ice hockey player, Hwang Chung-gum.



​On Friday, Pyeongchang hosts the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games, which will be held on February 9-25. The Games will be participated by athletes from 92 countries.