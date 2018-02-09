UN Chief Meets North Korean President at Olympics, Stresses Need for Dialogue

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres met briefly with North Korean President Kim Yong Nam on the sidelines of the Winter Olympics where he underscored hopes that dialogue will lead to a denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, UN spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters at a daily press briefing in New York on Friday.

"[Guterres] did have a brief exchange [with] President Kim in which he once more reiterated… his expectation and hope that all parties will use dialogue to achieve peaceful denuclearization," Haq said. The two attended a dinner hosted by South Korean President Moon Jae In at the opening of the Olympics.

Earlier in the day, a 22-member delegation of North Korean officials including the sister of the country’s leader Kim Jong Un and led by Kim Yong Nam arrived in South Korea at Incheon International Airport.

The 2018 Winter Olympic Games will last from February 9 to February 25, taking place in Pyeongchang and two nearby cities, Gangneung and Jeongseon, in South Korea.

Despite a calm period during the Winter Olympic Games, the situation on the Korean Peninsula continues to be tense, since North Korea conducted a series of missile launches, as well as a nuclear test in 2017. As a response, the UN Security Council introduced new international sanctions against Pyongyang in December.