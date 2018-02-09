Register
00:38 GMT +310 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Kim Yong-nam, Chairman of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, at the military parade to mark the 70th anniversary of Victory in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War

    UN Chief Meets North Korean President at Olympics, Stresses Need for Dialogue

    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev/ Host photo agency
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    121

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres met briefly with North Korean President Kim Yong Nam on the sidelines of the Winter Olympics where he underscored hopes that dialogue will lead to a denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, UN spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters at a daily press briefing in New York on Friday.

    "[Guterres] did have a brief exchange [with] President Kim in which he once more reiterated… his expectation and hope that all parties will use dialogue to achieve peaceful denuclearization," Haq said. The two attended a dinner hosted by South Korean President Moon Jae In at the opening of the Olympics.

    Earlier in the day, a 22-member delegation of North Korean officials including the sister of the country’s leader Kim Jong Un and led by Kim Yong Nam arrived in South Korea at Incheon International Airport.

    People watch a TV showing North Korea's missiles during a military parade in Pyongyang, North Korea, at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018
    © AP Photo/ Ahn Young-joon
    'A Message to Washington': The Rationale Behind N Korea's Pre-Olympic Military Parade
    The 2018 Winter Olympic Games will last from February 9 to February 25, taking place in Pyeongchang and two nearby cities, Gangneung and Jeongseon, in South Korea.

    Despite a calm period during the Winter Olympic Games, the situation on the Korean Peninsula continues to be tense, since North Korea conducted a series of missile launches, as well as a nuclear test in 2017. As a response, the UN Security Council introduced new international sanctions against Pyongyang in December.

    Related:

    US Efforts to Create 'Horror Atmosphere' Around North Korea Affect Russian Firms
    Russia Reduces Visa Duration for North Korean Workers to One Year
    North Korea Delegation That Includes Kim’s Sister Lands in South Korea – Reports
    Moon, North’s Ceremonial Head of State Shake Hands at Olympic Reception (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    denuclearization, United Nations, Antonio Guterres, Kim Yong-nam, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (February 2-9)
    This Week in Pictures (February 2-9)
    CAS Bulldoser
    Olympic Steamroller
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok