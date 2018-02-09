UN Chief Meets North Korean President at Olympics, Stresses Need for Dialogue

"[Guterres] did have a brief exchange [with] President Kim in which he once more reiterated… his expectation and hope that all parties will use dialogue to achieve peaceful denuclearization," Haq said. The two attended a dinner hosted by South Korean President Moon Jae In at the opening of the Olympics.
Earlier in the day, a 22-member delegation of North Korean officials including the sister of the country’s leader Kim Jong Un and led by Kim Yong Nam arrived in South Korea at Incheon International Airport.
Despite a calm period during the Winter Olympic Games, the situation on the Korean Peninsula continues to be tense, since North Korea conducted a series of missile launches, as well as a nuclear test in 2017. As a response, the UN Security Council introduced new international sanctions against Pyongyang in December.
