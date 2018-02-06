Naked 'Bunny' Activist's Message Ahead of Pyeongchang Olympics (PHOTO)

As temperatures reached 16 degrees below zero, an animal rights activist stripped off to protest the fur trade during the Olympics in Pyeongchang.

Despite the bone-chilling cold in South Korea, Ashley Fruno, a tough activist, turned out half-naked on the street, sporting her underwear, bunny ears and a fluffy tail. She managed to stay outside for more than 15 minutes, and while shivering in high heels, she stood up for rabbits’ rights, raising people’s awareness of the cruel way those animals are killed before being skinned.

"It's certainly cold out here, but it's nothing compared to what the animals go through on fur farms. Unfortunately fur is being worn by many Koreans and fur should not be seen at the Olympics. It's animal cruelty so we ask everyone here to please go fur-free. With so many stylish and toasty alternatives to fur available, there's no excuse for harming a hair on a bunny's back," she told reporters.

At the same time, Fruno said that People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) had no plans to protest South Korea’s highly controversial dog meat trade.