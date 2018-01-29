From Disney Fairytale Character to Erotic Image in One Stroke

It looks like just a small alteration can make a dress in a classic Disney cartoon look like one coming from an Х-rated movie.

Adding a new twist to the famous dancing scene from the classic Beauty and the Beast cartoon, a young girl in Japan, used the skin tone when coloring Belle’s torso in her coloring book, while correctly paining the rest of the low-cut, off-the-shoulders outfit yellow, just like Disney once did.

The result was a startlingly sexy image.

“My daughter's painting and the clothes of the bell are too sexy… lol! If you wear such clothes, I think that wild beasts cannot stay calm, tweeted the girl’s mother when posting the kid’s sexually arousing oeuvre online.

