Register
08:33 GMT +323 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A man holding an umbrella makes his way in the heavy snow at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo

    Over 30,000 People Stranded in Japan Due to Heavy Snow

    © REUTERS/ Kim Kyung-Hoon
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    TOKYO (Sputnik) - The heavy snowfalls in Japan have resulted in cancellation and delay of dozens of flights that affected over 32,000 people, the Aviation Wire flights monitor said on Tuesday.

    According to the Aviation Wire, the Japan Airlines alone cancelled 124 domestic and 20 international flights on Monday, changing the plans of about 18,500 people. Another 14,000 people missed their flights on Monday since All Nippon Airways, another major Japanese airline, had cancelled 102 domestic and 17 international flights.

    2
    © Photo: Anastasia Fedotova
    Extreme Weather: Japan Hit by Heavy Snow, Flights Disrupted (PHOTOS)
    On Tuesday, the both airlines cancelled another 50 flights, both national and international, causing 6,000 more to stay in Japan.

    ​On Monday, a number of Japan's prefectures, including Chiba, Tokyo, and Kanagawa, have seen its heaviest snow in four years. The snowfalls have accumulated 23 centimeters (9 inches) of snow during the overnight hours of Monday into Tuesday, according to media reports. About 320 people in Tokyo and six neighbouring prefectures have suffered fractures and other injuries as a result of the heavy show, the Japanese fire service said.

    • Extreme Weather: Japan Hit by Heavy Snow, Flights Disrupted
      Extreme Weather: Japan Hit by Heavy Snow, Flights Disrupted
      © Photo: Anastasia Fedotova
    • Extreme Weather: Japan Hit by Heavy Snow, Flights Disrupted
      Extreme Weather: Japan Hit by Heavy Snow, Flights Disrupted
      © Photo: Anastasia Fedotova
    • Extreme Weather: Japan Hit by Heavy Snow, Flights Disrupted
      Extreme Weather: Japan Hit by Heavy Snow, Flights Disrupted
      © Photo: Anastasia Fedotova
    1 / 3
    © Photo: Anastasia Fedotova
    Extreme Weather: Japan Hit by Heavy Snow, Flights Disrupted

    Related:

    Express Delivery! Woman Reportedly Gives Birth on Japanese Train in Five Minutes
    Japan Manufacturing Confidence, Economic Outlook Improve in January
    Japan Holds First Missile Attack Evacuation Drill Since WWII
    New PHOTOS of Japanese Nuclear Reactor's Wreckage Released
    Koi and Kangaroo: Japan and Australia to Hash Out Stronger Defense Ties
    Japan's Aegis Missile Defense System to Receive Commands From Tokyo
    Tags:
    Flights, cancellation, snow, Japan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Steam and Sweat: Sauna Traditions From Across the World
    Goodnight, Government
    Goodnight, Government
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok