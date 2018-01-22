Register
23:00 GMT +322 January 2018
    People watch a launching of a Hwasong-12 strategic ballistic rocket aired on a public TV screen at the Pyongyang Train Station in Pyongyang, North Korea, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017

    N Korea 'Handful of Months' Away from Capability to Attack US - Pompeo

    © AP Photo/ Jon Chol Jin
    Asia & Pacific
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director Mike Pompeo warned on Monday that North Korea's nuclear program is expanding and Kim Jong Un is just "a handful of months" away from being able to launch a strategic nuclear missile at the United States.

    North Korea's nuclear ambitions are a serious risk to the United States, Pompeo told CBS News in an interview, adding that Kim Jong Un is only "a handful of months" from being able to strike the United States with a nuclear warhead.

    READ MORE: DPRK Delegation Arrives in South Korea to Inspect Olympic Venues — Reports

    Soldiers during a military parade marking the 105th birthday of Kim Il-Sung, the founder of North Korea, in Pyongyang
    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    North Korea Reportedly Plans to Hold Military Parade on Eve of 2018 Olympics
    Pyongyang continues its drive to expand its nuclear weapons program focusing on capability and reliability, he said.

    The situation on the Korean Peninsula grew particularly tense in 2017 as Pyongyang continued to pursue its nuclear and missile programs despite warnings of the international community. The UN Security Council imposed several rounds of sanctions on Pyongyang last year, in particular forbidding oil sales to North Korea and buying textiles from the country.

