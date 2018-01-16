Register
23:37 GMT +316 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    EC-130H Compass Call

    US Air Force Sends DOS-Attacking Aircraft to Korean Peninsula

    © US Air Force
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    4112

    According to reports Monday, the US' EC-130H Compass Call aircraft, which is capable of issuing a denial of service attack an enemy plane's communication abilities, was deployed to South Korea's Osan Air Force Base January 4.

    Though it's unclear why the state-of-the-art tactical aircraft was deployed to the base, some critics have speculated that it may be used to collect data on North Korea's military during the 2018 Olympic Games set to begin February 9.

    Per the US Air Force, the Compass Call is a "tactical weapon system" that can use "noise jamming to disrupt enemy command and control communications and deny time-critical adversary coordination essential for enemy force management."

    In this Feb. 10, 2006, file photo, Korea flag-bearer's Bora Lee and Jong-In Lee, carrying a unification flag lead their teams into the stadium during the 2006 Winter Olympics opening ceremony in Turin, Italy
    © AP Photo/ Amy Sancetta, File
    Two Koreas May March Under Unification Flag at Olympics – Seoul

    Based at Arizona's Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, the aircraft reportedly made its way to South Korea after stopping off at Japan's Yokota Air Base, KBS World Radio reported. There are only 13 other EC-130Hs active in the US Air Force.

    The aircraft has previously been used to keep Daesh fighters from coordinating attacks.

    "If we can shut down or deny their communication," Lt. Col. Chris Weaton of the Electronic Combat Squadron said in a statement, "then we are causing chaos."

    This chaos, Weaton says, gives US forces a chance to take advantage of the scramble and carry out their own attacks. An estimated four of the US' 13 EC-130Hs are operating in Iraq and Syria, Business Insider reported.

    Related:

    Swimming Extravaganza! South Korea Holds 'Polar Bear' Festival
    US May Want to See Japan and South Korea Cooperate to Counter Pyongyang - Expert
    Thailand Receives First New T-50 Trainer Jets From South Korea
    South Korea Won't Seek Renegotiation of Comfort Women Deal With Japan
    Kremlin Welcomes Direct Contact Between South, North Korea
    Tags:
    EC-130H Compass Call, US Air Force, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Moscow Metro: Architectural Extravagance Hidden Underground
    Moscow Metro: Architectural Extravagance Hidden Underground
    Imaginary Battle
    Imaginary Battle
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok