Register
00:43 GMT +304 May 2017
Live
    Search
    EC-130H Compass Call

    US Forces Adopt Electronic Ware to Quash Daesh Communications

    © US Air Force
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 10610

    It would be much more difficult for Daesh fighters to coordinate their attacks if the terrorists were prevented from communicating with one another from disparate locations. The US military is deploying a tool to do just that.

    “If we can shut down or deny their communication, then we are causing chaos,” Lt. Col. Chris Weaton of the Electronic Combat Squadron said on Wednesday. The weapon of choice to conduct these operations is the Lockheed EC-130H Compass Call, a 97-foot aircraft designed for electronic warfare. 

    The EC-130H can effectively prevent enemy forces from coordinating their positions on the battlefield, Weaton noted. Meanwhile, US-led coalition troops can use that opportunity “to organize and act” against Daesh “in a way that takes advantage of their confusion,” the Air Force officer said. 

    An artist's rendering of what the next generation U.S. fighter jet might look like is seen in this handout photo provided by Northrop Grumman Corporation, December 12, 2015
    © REUTERS/ Northrop Grumman Corp/Handout
    US, NATO Preparing Unmanned Sixth Generation Fighter Jet Armed With Lasers

    In all outward appearances, the aircraft looks similar to other planes flying in the USAF,  but inside it is totally different, outfitted with a number of computers and technological systems that track Daesh communication centers and block them, Stars and Stripes explained. Northrop Grumman-made EA-6B Prowlers and Boeing EA-18G Growlers round out the electronic warfare aerial fleet. 

    The crew of the Compass Call “provides an organic capability to both identify what the threats are and then also target those threats,” Weaton remarked, adding, “other types of platforms don’t necessarily have that dual capability within them.” 

    The enemy, however, is constantly reinventing how it communicates, which constitutes the biggest obstacle to jamming them. “Anytime they develop new capability and new technology, they use that and then we have to come up with a way to counter that,” he said, noting it is a “big challenge.”

    Related:

    US Air Force to Test Minuteman III Ballistic Missile in California on April 26
    US Air Force Kills Six al-Qaeda Terrorists in Yemen
    Ex-US Air Force Officer: MOAB Strike Reduces Prospects of Putin-Trump Meeting
    US, Singapore Air Force Crews Team Up on Regional Security
    Bleak Math: US Air Force Eyes Cutting Flying Hours Over $1.3B Budget Shortfall
    Tags:
    electronic warfare, Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, US Air Force, Daesh, Chris Weaton
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Land of Vibrant Traditions: Explore the Other Side of China
    Land of Vibrant Traditions: Explore the Other Side of China
    Senatorial Advisory
    Governmental Guidance Advised
    T-72B3 tank
    T-72B3, a Sporty Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok