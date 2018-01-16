Register
09:31 GMT +316 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A man watches a TV screen showing what the North Korean government calls the Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017

    UK Foreign Secretary Calls Threat Posed by North Korea Biggest in Nuclear Age

    © REUTERS/ Ahn Young-joon
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    210

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said that the threat posed by North Korea's military activities and the policy of its leader Kim Jong Un was the biggest "since the dawn of the atomic age."

    "Kim Jong-un, the language that he has used: destroying not just parts of his neighbours but parts of the United States; his incipient ability to launch a nuclear-armed intercontinental ballistic missile – a threat of the kind the world has not known since the dawn of the atomic age," Johnson said in an interview with The Guardian released on Monday.

    READ MORE: Missiles Aside! North Korean 'Army of Beauties' to Rock Olympics (VIDEO, PHOTOS)

    North Korean soldiers turn and look towards their leader Kim Jong Un
    © AP Photo/ Wong Maye-E, File
    North Korea Expanding New Tunnel at Nuke Test Site Following Collapse
    The UK politician added that there was a possibility that "a rogue state" would be able to use nuclear weapons for blackmailing other countries, as well as even using the nuclear arms against them.

    According to the diplomat, the approach implemented by US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson as for North Korea in order to reach international consensus has been "entirely right."

    Johson added that China had the real possibility to contribute to the settlement of the crisis around the Korean Peninsula.

    "In the end, the people who can really solve the problem are the Chinese… I think one of the reasons for being optimistic about the world generally is, there are places around the world where you can see the Chinese ability to play a positive role in global diplomacy, and increasing Chinese interest in doing that," the foreign secretary said.

    The tensions around North Korea's nuclear program have remained high over the past year due to the country's repeated nuclear and ballistic missile tests, all of which were in violation of UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions. As a response measure, the UNSC has introduced multiple sanctions against Pyongyang with the aim of hampering the development of its nuclear program.

    Related:

    Japan Reportedly Prepares Compatriots' Evacuation Plan From Korean Peninsula
    Diplomacy Yes, but Pentagon Quietly Prepares for War on the Korean Peninsula
    Two Koreas May March Under Unification Flag at Olympics – Seoul
    North Korean Leader Explains Secret Letting Pyongyang Withstand Long Sanctions
    North Korea Expanding New Tunnel at Nuke Test Site Following Collapse
    US, Canada Ministerial Aims to Provide Mechanisms to Pressure North Korea
    Tags:
    nuclear arms, threat, Boris Johnson, United Kingdom, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Bitcoin Beats and Ethereum Anthems: Meet the Virtual Currency Girls
    Imaginary Battle
    Imaginary Battle
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok